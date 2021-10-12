Why Taxi Drivers Are Protesting The City's Medallion Relief Program

In 2006, when Richard Chow bought his taxi medallion from the city for $410,000, it seemed like a great idea. The value of medallions was rising steadily and the Taxi and Limousine Commission was touting them as good long-term investments, so he took out a $358,200 loan. Then came the disruption — Uber, Lyft — and a collapse in the market in 2014. Chow, like thousands of other predominantly immigrant drivers, was left with a medallion he could only resell for perhaps a quarter of its former value, $389,000 in debt, and no hope of retiring. His case isn’t even the worst; the average medallion debt is now $500,000, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, and the ongoing crisis has led nine of its members to take their own lives — including Chow’s brother, Kenny, who died by suicide in 2018. It was the loss of his brother that led him to join at least 10 other drivers in a hunger strike that started yesterday outside City Hall. Drivers have already been protesting there for more than a month to push de Blasio to overhaul the city’s rescue plan for drivers before he leaves office. Now Chow and the others say they will not eat or leave their sidewalk post until de Blasio agrees to two demands: that the city become the guarantor for all medallion debt and set lower monthly payments to lenders.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO