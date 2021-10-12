CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Why Taxi Drivers Are Protesting The City's Medallion Relief Program

WNYC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, New York City announced a $65 million taxi relief fund, but

www.wnyc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

‘I lost everything’: Desperate N.Y.C. taxi drivers begin hunger strike for debt relief

Dozens of New York City taxi drivers started a hunger strike Wednesday to protest the crushing debt brought on by the failed medallion program. Drivers in the taxi workers union, of which 40 percent are South Asians, have been demonstrating outside City Hall for more than a month. They say they are now willing to go hungry in their fight for meaningful debt relief and protection for vulnerable drivers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Real News Network

Cheated, desperate, financially ruined NYC taxi drivers go on hunger strike

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a group of taxi drivers in New York City with the New York Taxi Workers’ Alliance began a hunger strike to demand that the city enact life-saving debt relief to workers who have been taken advantage of and squeezed to the breaking point. The infiltration of app-based rideshare services like Uber and Lyft has been disastrous for taxi workers and their industry, undercutting rates and creating a perpetual race to the bottom for everyone. On top of that, taxi drivers in New York City, many of whom are immigrants and people of color, have found themselves crushed under the weight of massive debt and are facing financial ruin. This debt stems from the artificially inflated cost of taxi medallions, the city-issued permits drivers are required to have to own a cab and pick up street hails in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
laborpress.org

NYC Taxi Drivers Launch Hunger Strike for ‘Real Debt Relief’

New York, NY – Eight city taxi drivers launched a hunger strike Oct. 20, demanding that Mayor Bill de Blasio add loan guarantees to the city’s revised budget, due Oct. 31, to reduce the crushing debt that owner-drivers carry. “The city is still not responding to our call for real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

The Medallion Crisis Is So Bad that Taxi Drivers Are on a Hunger Strike

In 2006, when Richard Chow bought his taxi medallion from the city for $410,000, it seemed like a great idea. The value of medallions was rising steadily and the Taxi and Limousine Commission was touting them as good long-term investments, so he took out a $358,200 loan. Then came the disruption — Uber, Lyft — and a collapse in the market in 2014. Chow, like thousands of other predominantly immigrant drivers, was left with a medallion he could only resell for perhaps a quarter of its former value, $389,000 in debt, and no hope of retiring. His case isn’t even the worst; the average medallion debt is now $500,000, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, and the ongoing crisis has led nine of its members to take their own lives — including Chow’s brother, Kenny, who died by suicide in 2018. It was the loss of his brother that led him to join at least 10 other drivers in a hunger strike that started yesterday outside City Hall. Drivers have already been protesting there for more than a month to push de Blasio to overhaul the city’s rescue plan for drivers before he leaves office. Now Chow and the others say they will not eat or leave their sidewalk post until de Blasio agrees to two demands: that the city become the guarantor for all medallion debt and set lower monthly payments to lenders.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Medallion#Medallion Relief Program
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

The shipping crisis in California is now so bad that officials should consider declaring a state of emergency, the head of the California Trucking Association says

Officials in Southern California should consider declaring a state of emergency to help ease clogged ports in the area, a state trucking boss said. In an interview with Fox News, Shawn Yadon, CEO of the California Trucking Association, said every stakeholder in the supply chain needed to act to fix the crisis - from shipping, trucking, and rail to warehousing. This echoed the sentiments of other experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
6sqft

Lottery opens for 138 mixed-income units a block from the Coney Island boardwalk, from $558/month

Here’s a chance to live a block from Coney Island‘s beloved beach and boardwalk of at a discount. A housing lottery launched this week for 138 affordable apartments at a new complex on Surf Avenue and West 20th Street in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Dubbed Raven Hall, the development has on-site laundry, a community center, a fitness center, and a rooftop terrace with ocean views. New Yorkers earning 40, 50, 60, and 100 percent of the area median income can apply for the units, priced from $558/month studios to $2,229/month three-bedrooms.
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsday

Rethink plan to end city's gifted program

The announcement that outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to eliminate, or radically overhaul, the gifted and talented program in public schools due to concerns about equity has set off a predictable firestorm. While progressive activists strongly support the move, many parents with children in the program are up in arms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MTA Enforcing Mask Use On Mass Transit, Distributing Thousands Of Free Masks Throughout System

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is enforcing mask use as more people use mass transit. New York City Transit interim president Craig Cipriano handed out masks to subway riders at the 42nd Street-Times Square station Tuesday morning. The MTA says it will be distributing tens of thousands of free pink masks throughout the system for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The agency says it has issued 31 summonses for mask non-compliance since Sept. 23.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy