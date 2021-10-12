Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well During Cancer Treatment and Survivors
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (October 12, 2021) — Gilda's Club Quad Cities will host Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Eating Well During Cancer Treatment and For Survivors, a free workshop for people affected by cancer who are interested in learning about nutrition during and after cancer treatment. This workshop will highlight the importance of nutrition during and post treatment and ways to stay healthy.
