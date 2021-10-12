It’s National Farmer’s Day. A Big “Thank You” to Montana Farmers

Today (Tuesay), is National Farmers Day, and the Iowa Soybean Association is encouraging Iowans to take a moment to reflect on the invaluable role producers play in providing food, fuel and more. Formerly known as “Old Farmers Day”, the Oct. 12 observance was created to inspire and celebrate the hard work farmers, both young and old, put into growing their crops every year. The Iowa Soybean Association thanks all farmers for their steadfast dedication to the land and their local communities. In 2021, Iowa soybean farmers planted an estimated 10 million acres with the industry contributing nearly $9 billion to the state’s economy annually.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO