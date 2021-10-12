The Latest: Brooklyn Nets won't play Irving until vaccinated
NEW YORK — NBA star Kyrie Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he can't play for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving wouldn't play or practice with the team until he could be a full participant, ending the idea he could play in only road games. Under a New York City mandate, professional athletes playing for a team in the city must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in public venues.www.startribune.com
