The Communications Workers Of America union (CWA) have filed an objection to the proposed settlement between Activision Blizzard and the USA's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). As part of the settlement to this, one of several current legal battles, ActiBliz have agreed to create an $18 million fund for those who experienced harm from "sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination and/or related retaliation". But the CWA says there are "a number of serious deficiencies" with the agreement, and are requesting a fairness hearing to address them.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 7 DAYS AGO