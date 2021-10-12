CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Profits Expected For Both Nursery And Wine Sectors

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue with our Northwest Farm Credit Services Quarterly Commodity Snapshot series, we take a look today at the nursery and greenhouse industry as well as Northwest wine. NWFCS Vice President Bill Perry said slight profits are expected for both vineyards and wineries. “Although wine grape prices are increasing,...

Growth in Tractor, Combine Sales Continues to Outpace 2020

Overall sales of tractors and combines continue their growth above an already-hot pace set in 2020. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, total U.S. farm tractor sales climbed 2.5% year over year in September, while U.S. combine sales jumped 34.6%, the third month in a row of growth near or above 20% for harvesters. The sub-40 horsepower category stayed moderately positive, growing 0.4%, while the mid-size 41-100 horsepower segment was up 2.4%. Heavy-duty units saw another big month, with 100-plus horsepower units up 23%. However, the articulated 4WD segment slowed just 1.3%.
INDUSTRY
NWFCS Expects Profits For Wheat Growers; Mixed Results For Hay Growers

As we wrap up our six part Northwest Farm Credit Services Quarterly Commodity Snapshot series today, we take a look at Northwest dryland crops, hay and wheat. “The hay industry outlook calls for variable returns. Producers in drought-stricken areas produced less hay and losses are likely,” said Bill Perry Vice President At NWFCS. “On the other hand, producers with stable irrigation supplies will be profitable. Rising input costs will weigh on margins for all producers in 2022.”
AGRICULTURE
EU to Extend Support for Wine, Fruit and Vegetable Sectors

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would increase support and extend existing measures for the wine, fruit and vegetable sectors after they suffered from spring frosts, floods and heat waves this year. Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said the sectors' problems had come on top of a...
INDUSTRY
China's Banking Sector Expected to See 10% Profit Growth in H2, Report Says

(Yicai Global) Oct. 6 -- Chinese commercial banks are likely to see their net profits grow by around 10 percent in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, boosted by the stability brought about by economic recovery, forecast the Bank of China Research Institute in a recent report. Since the...
BUSINESS
Tesla shows progress on profit as investors expect perfection

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tesla reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, but managed to beat third-quarter earnings projections despite a semiconductor shortage and supply-chain challenges that have stymied competing automakers. Sales at Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle and...
ECONOMY
Kansas City Southern's stock slumps after profit misses expectations as volumes declined

Shares of Kansas City Southern slumped 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, as auto plant shutdowns resulting semiconductor shortages, service interruptions from right-of-way blockages and increased regulation of shipments into Mexico led to a 3% decline in carload volumes. Net income fell to $156.1 million, or $1.71 a share, from $189.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.02, below the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 12.8% to $744.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $722.4 million. Operating expenses increased 26.8% to $492.1 million, including a 13.5% rise in compensation and benefits costs to $133.3 million and a 53.5% jump in fuel costs to $78.0 million. "We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell," said Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer. The stock has rallied 13.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 3.8%.
STOCKS
Albertsons shares pop after profit and sales beat expectations, guidance raised

Albertsons Cos. Inc. shares jumped 5% in Monday premarket trading after the grocer reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $295.2 million, or 52 cents per share, up from $284.5 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 45 cents per share. Sales of $16.506 billion were up from $15.758 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $15.864 billion. Identical sales rose 1.5%, above the FactSet consensus for a 1.2% decline. Albertsons announced a 20% rise to the company's dividend to 12 cents. And the company has raised its full-year outlook. It now expects identical sales in the range of a 2.5%-to-3.5% decline, versus previous guidance for a 5%-to-6% drop. And adjusted EPS is now forecast for a range of $2.50 to $2.60 up from previous guidance for a range of $2.20 to $2.30. The FactSet consensus is for an identical sales decline of 4% and EPS of $2.28. Albertsons shares have gained 62.5% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 19% for the period.
MARKETS
The Independent

Barclays expected to reveal £1.6bn profits with more Covid cash to be released

Barclays is set to reveal a rise in profits next week driven by a buoyant investment banking division and the release of bad loan provisions set aside due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The bank set aside £3.7 billion as a rainy day fund last year and released £742 million earlier this year. Investors will be looking to see how much more will be released on Thursday as the economy recovers.Bosses revealed a strong profit rebound when they updated the City on the first six months of the year in July, recording pre-tax profits of £5 billion against just £1.3 billion in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Hemp Acreage And Production Survey To Take Place This Fall

In the days ahead, NASS will mail its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The survey, which will collect total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp, was established by the 2018 Farm Bill. NASS said the survey will provide needed data about the hemp industry to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities.
AGRICULTURE
American Airlines expects to post 3Q profit on federal aid

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines expects to ramp up for the holidays and operate a busier schedule than it flew during the peak summer vacation season. The airline said Tuesday that it will operate more than 6,100 flights on the busiest days around the holidays. American gave the...
ECONOMY
Rolls-Royce sees faster than expected rebound in business aircraft sector

Almost all Rolls-Royce-powered business aircraft are back operating to pre-pandemic levels after what the engine manufacturer describes as a faster than expected recovery in the sector. Speaking to FlightGlobal ahead of the NBAA show in Las Vegas, Rolls-Royce senior vice-president services, business aviation, Andy Robinson said the past 18 months...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

