CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Walk It Off: Red Sox Eliminate Rays 6-5 With Late Sac Fly

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston’s second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. After winning Game 3 of their AL Division Series on Sunday with Christian Vázquez’s two-run homer in the ninth, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both courtesy of David Ortiz against the Yankees.

1460espnyakima.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Predicting 1 Trade for Every MLB Team During the 2021 Offseason

It's never too early to start looking ahead to the MLB offseason. This year's free-agent class is headlined by middle infielders Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story, first baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Kris Bryant, right fielder Nick Castellanos and veteran pitchers Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Santana
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Vázquez
1460 ESPN Yakima

Arozarena Shines, Rays Blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS Opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in their AL Division Series opener. The breakout star of October last year, Arozarena made a breathtaking dash to the plate for the first straight steal of home in the postseason since Jackie Robinson did it for the Brooklyn Dodgers against Yogi Berra and the New York Yankees in the 1955 World Series, according to the FS1 broadcast. Nelson Cruz also homered — off a Tropicana Field catwalk — and McClanahan tossed five stellar innings for the AL East champion Rays.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Red Sox#Al Division Series#Yankees
Sports Illustrated

Enrique Hernández, Red Sox Walk Off on Rays to Advance to ALCS

All series long, Rays pitchers could not find ways to get Enrique Hernández out. Even when they finally did, it proved to be the end of Tampa Bay's season. Hernández hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in Tuesday's Game 4 of the ALDS, lifting the Red Sox to a 6-5 win and a spot in the ALCS. It was Hernández's sixth RBI of the series, capping a 9-for-20 performance in which he spearheaded Boston's high-powered offense.
MLB
SB Nation

The Red Sox were saved by an obscure rule before walk-off homer vs. Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are playing an intense best-of-5 ALDS series after battling it out in a historically strong AL East all season long. The Rays entered the playoffs as the favorites in the AL after making the World Series last season and hitting 100 wins for the first time in franchise history during this regular season. The Red Sox earned their way into the ALDS by winning 92 games during the regular season and beating their forever rival the New York Yankees in the Wild Card game.
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox 6, Rays 4: Christian Vázquez walks off a wild one

Wow. This was an instant classic at Fenway in what was already going to be a tense one given the tied series heading into it. The Red Sox had the lead for much of this game, but Hansel Robles couldn’t hold on in the eighth. That ultimately sent the game to extras, where Nick Pivetta was incredible in relief, we saw one of the strangest plays in recent memory, and Christian Vázquez send everyone at Fenway home happy. Well, most everyone anyway.
MLB
NESN

Kiké Hernández More Than Just Walk-Off Hero For Red Sox In ALDS Vs. Rays

Years from now, when we look back on the 2021 American League Division Series — regardless of how all of this ends — it will be easy to remember Kiké Hernández as the hero of Game 4. Of course, the player who gets the winning run around to score in a walk-off situation to clinch the series deservedly will go down in Boston Red Sox history.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

Red Sox Take Advantage of Rule Book, Walk Off on Rays To Take Lead in ALDS

The Boston Red Sox were saved by a lucky bounce that cost Tampa Bay a certain run and maybe more in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. Boston beat the Rays 6-4 in 13 innings on Christian Vázquez’s walk-off, two-run homer. They are one win from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series. Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber each had three hits, including a homer, for the wild-card winners, who took a 2-1 lead over the AL East champions in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Monday — Marathon Day in Boston.
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox 6, Rays 5: ALCS bound

Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, 2007 American League Championship Series, Eduardo Rodríguez, Christian Vázquez, Shane McClanahan, Wander Franco, Ryan Brasier, Peter Fairbanks, Alex Cora. Well, it’s happening. The Red Sox just needed one more win to get their spot in the ALCS, and they didn’t waste any times. Boston...
MLB
chatsports.com

Walk-off sacrifice fly by Kiké Hernandez propels Boston Red Sox into ALCS

BOSTON -- Early on Monday night, it looked like the Boston Red Sox might cruise to the ALCS after scoring five runs in the third inning. While the Rays slowly chipped away at the lead throughout the night, eventually tying the game in the eighth inning, Boston displayed the resilience that made them the team that led the majors in comeback wins during the regular season, pulling off a walk-off 5-4 victory and propelling the Red Sox to the ALCS in a season when few expected the team to be playing this deep into the postseason.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
194
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy