Walk It Off: Red Sox Eliminate Rays 6-5 With Late Sac Fly

Wow. This was an instant classic at Fenway in what was already going to be a tense one given the tied series heading into it. The Red Sox had the lead for much of this game, but Hansel Robles couldn’t hold on in the eighth. That ultimately sent the game to extras, where Nick Pivetta was incredible in relief, we saw one of the strangest plays in recent memory, and Christian Vázquez send everyone at Fenway home happy. Well, most everyone anyway.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO