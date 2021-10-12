CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Touring Bikes, Bikepacking Bikes, Adventure Bikes, and More From Sea Otter

By Bicycling Test Team
bicycling.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a two-year hiatus since the last Sea Otter, our team felt that there was simply too much to cover from the show in one story. We again picked our highlights from the day of wandering around the booths as well as providing a more in-depth gallery of gear below. Our takeaways from day two are that you can expect 3D printing technology to show up in more and more places within the cycling industry and that touring (Or is it bike packing? Is there a difference?) are very much “in” right now with so many booths filled with bikes designed for multi-day adventures.

