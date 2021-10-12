Meet The New Characters Of Saints Row

Many of you asked for action-focused footage following the release of our last Saints Row cover video, and we're happy to finally oblige. Today we're showing off an exclusive first look at the reboot's revamped driving system, which includes new ways to engage in car combat! I played a build of Saints Row for several days last month, and the vehicles of Santo Ileso were a joy to maneuver. I'm never the biggest racing fan in the room, but this reboot delivers a delightful arcade racing experience that reminds me of the soft spot I have for series like Need For Speed Underground, Grand Theft Auto, and even the earlier Saints games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO