Meet The New Characters Of Saints Row

By Brian Shea
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints Row series began in 2006, introducing players to a beloved cast of characters over the subsequent decade. After 2013’s Saints Row IV, where players entered a computer simulation to battle aliens, and 2015’s Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, where players literally descended into the depths of the underworld to fight Satan, Volition knew it had taken the series to the farthest reaches. Following Gat Out of Hell, Volition took a break from Saints Row.

Game Informer Online

Cover Reveal – Saints Row

The Saints are back! Following its reveal in August, Saints Row is on the cover of the next issue of Game Informer, and we have so much information to share with you! The reboot from the development team at Deep Silver Volition promises to carry on the spirit of the original games while setting the table for a new story featuring a new cast of characters. For our cover story, we played several hours of the new game and spoke at length with key team members.
Game Informer Online

Saints Row Cover, Metroid Dread, and Far Cry 6 Reviews | GI Show

Welcome back to a massive episode of The Game Informer Show! This week, we have so much to discuss, including Sora coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate, our latest cover story featuring Saints Row, and our reviews of Metroid Dread and Far Cry 6. On top of that, we're discussing our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED and have some fun with community emails, all while joined by special guest Kate Sánchez from the pop culture website But Why Tho to break it all down.
Game Informer Online

Exclusive Saints Row Hands-On Impressions

Last month, developer Volition provided us with a playable build of the new Saints Row. I had access to a handful of story missions, some side activities, and the entirety of the Santo Ileso map to explore. Volition encouraged me to drive, glide, and wreak havoc to my hearts’ content. So, that’s exactly what I did. While the content is still very much in development, I was able to understand how the game is shaping up in its early state, and it’s looking good so far.
Game Informer Online

84 Rapid-Fire Questions About Saints Row

We’re diving into the upcoming Saints Row reboot for this month’s cover story. We sat down with Jeremy Bernstein, Lead Mission Narrative Designer at Deep Silver Volition, to ask him 84 rapid-fire questions about the game ahead of its February release date. Firstly, why is it just called Saints Row? Second, where the heck is Johnny Gat? We learn a lot about the project through our rigorous questioning, including its new cast of characters, how the Saints use food trucks for their Criminal Ventures schemes, and the game’s surreal American Southwest setting.
#Street Gangs#Volition#The Saints Row#Saints Row Iv
gamepur.com

New Saints Row trailer highlights the unique districts of Santo Ileso

Volition released a trailer via YouTube this morning for the upcoming Saints Row reboot. It put a spotlight on the various districts within its setting of Santo Ileso, as well as the factions that occupy them. The three key territories highlighted by Volition were Rancho Provedencia, a district overrun with...
Videogamer.com

Saints Row reboot offers up first look at Santo Ileso gameplay in new footage

Some new gameplay footage of the upcoming Saints Row reboot has been released, showcasing the new locale of Santo Ileso. The footage comes by way of US publication Game Informer’s exclusive coverage. While lacking the explosive gunplay the series is known for, we do get a short tour of some of the new locales of the new map. With the action now taking place in the Southwestern USA, we get some very New Orleans vibes. Neon lit bars adorn the streets, and there’s some lovely looking desert views to take in.
pushsquare.com

Have a Gander at Saints Row's Santa Ileso

Presenting unpolished pre-alpha footage of a game already under intense scrutiny like Saints Row probably isn’t the best idea, but here it is anyway. As part of its cover story coverage, Deep Silver has provided Game Informer with a couple of minutes of open world footage from the upcoming open worlder – presented without commentary, background music, or even context.
Game Informer Online

Exclusive Look At The Driving And Car Combat In Saints Row

Many of you asked for action-focused footage following the release of our last Saints Row cover video, and we're happy to finally oblige. Today we're showing off an exclusive first look at the reboot's revamped driving system, which includes new ways to engage in car combat! I played a build of Saints Row for several days last month, and the vehicles of Santo Ileso were a joy to maneuver. I'm never the biggest racing fan in the room, but this reboot delivers a delightful arcade racing experience that reminds me of the soft spot I have for series like Need For Speed Underground, Grand Theft Auto, and even the earlier Saints games.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Here's a substantial peek at Saints Row's open world

An NPC gets run down within the first ten seconds of this new Saints Row video, even though it's ostensibly a calm showcase of the reboot's open world expanse. Business as usual then, but Santo Ileso sure does look pretty, in a gritty bullets-for-breakfast kind of way. The video above...
Escapist Magazine

This Saints Row Trailer Actually Looks Like Saints Row

Deep Silver and Volition’s newest Saints Row video for the “Districts of Santo Ileso” provides an overview of and introduction to the various locations inhabited by some of the rival gangs, for those who might still have their doubts about the reboot. First, there are the Panteros-occupied gritty neighborhoods of...
GamesRadar+

New Saints Row gameplay shows off the open-world city of Santo Ileos

Saints Row has unveiled its first gameplay of the new in-game world of Santo Ileso. Just yesterday on October 11, Game Informer published an exclusive first look at gameplay of the upcoming Saints Row reboot. In the small gameplay snipper, which is a total of two minutes in length, we can see the player character driving a buggy over the desert-like outskirts of Santo Ileso, before walking the daytime and night time streets of the city, giving us a look at how the city changes over time.
wccftech.com

Saints Row Open World Looks Pretty Good in New Video

Game Informer has been publishing a lot of exclusive content for the upcoming Saints Row reboot, and yesterday they've posted the first look at open world gameplay in the new game developed by Volition. Even though the video isn't captured at 4K resolution, the graphics look very pretty at first glance. Volition did say they built an entirely new engine, after all.
PCGamesN

Here’s a good look at the Saints Row reboot’s gameplay

Following the announcement of the upcoming Saints Row reboot earlier this year, we’ve now got a pretty decent new look at its gameplay. The footage, shared by Game Informer, gives us some new insight into the upcoming PC game’s open world, with shots of driving, the player character taking to its streets, and NPCs going about their, well, NPCing.
techraptor.net

Saints Row Cars and Combat Explored in New Video

A new video showcases Saints Row cars, combat, and car combat in a pre-release version of the game -- and it certainly looks like this new open-world game will live up to the spirit of Volition's open-world franchise. This year's Gamescom Opening Night Live has a lot of surprises and...
gamepressure.com

Here's the Colorful and Diverse World of Saints Row Reboot

A short video showing the world of the upcoming Saints Row game, namely the city of Santo Ileso and the surrounding areas, has appeared on the web. It seems colorful and quite diverse. There are still over four months to go until the release of the reboot of Saints Row...
purexbox.com

Saints Row's First Raw Gameplay Footage Has Left Fans Divided

Deep Silver has released the first raw gameplay of next year's Saints Row reboot and the reception has been noticeably mixed. The footage was shared by Game Informer earlier this week. While we got a more extensive trailer with in-game footage back in August, this is the first we've seen of it with all of its HUD elements enabled.
