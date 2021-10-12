Davenport Schools Working with Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 12, 2021) — Flu vaccines will be available for all Davenport Community School District (DCSD) students and their family members. The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities program will be available in the region for the fifteenth year this fall. The community is still working through the COVID-19 pandemic. But seasonal influenza will also return later this fall. Health experts stress the importance of getting a flu shot this fall, and warn about possible serious complications of having seasonal influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.