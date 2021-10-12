Local vendors to show off their goods at Millikin Makers Market
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local vendors will have the opportunity to sell their goods at the upcoming Millikin Makers Market in Decatur. This event was developed by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Women in Business, a Tabor School of Business student organization, after leaders noticed students on campus of all disciplines making a creating goods and providing services, a press release said. It is scheduled to have 32 vendors.www.wandtv.com
Comments / 0