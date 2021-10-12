CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla China Sold 56,000 Made-In-China EVs In September — 27% Month-On-Month Increase

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just a couple of months ago that we were debunking the FUD that centered around Tesla’s sales in China. The end proved to not be near, as some had suggested, and the latest numbers from China proved our predictions true. “JayInShanghai” just shared the latest numbers from Tesla China. This time, Tesla China sold more made-in-China Tesla vehicles domestically than it exported. So much for those “cratered” sales, huh?

