Tesla China Sold 56,000 Made-In-China EVs In September — 27% Month-On-Month Increase

The other day, we got news that Tesla CEO (or Technoking, technically) Elon Musk was invited to join a meeting of 200 Volkswagen Group managers. That may seem weird — well, it is weird — but it also makes a lot of sense. Volkswagen appears to be the legacy automaker most seriously working to electrify its vehicles. Though, Volkswagen is not one person. It’s tens of thousands of people working in vehicle manufacturing, engine manufacturing, sales, service/repairs, and more. Plus, in the case of Volkswagen Group, you’ve got several different brands. Some of the people working at Volkswagen Group companies would like to see a rapid shift to fully electric vehicles, and other people don’t even think a shift is inevitable. Diess is clearly in the former group, and he’s constantly working to convince people in the latter group to get on the electric train. Hence bringing Musk into a meeting of 200 company managers.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO