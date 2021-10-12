Duke Deuce – “WTF” (Video)

Duke Deuce took his signature "What the f**k!" ad-lib and turned it into a whole song. The Memphis menace is living up to his moniker, meshing crazy high energy with crunk music and giving us records like "WTF!" that just make you want to start throwing sh*t around. And that is exactly what Deuce in his crew got into in the video for the three-lettered record.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO