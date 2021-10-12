Duke Deuce – “WTF” (Video)

Back in May, Peacock premiered one of the funniest new television series of the year, “Girls5eva.” Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the sitcom centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit. One week after the show’s May premiere, ABC gave a series order to “Queens,” a drama centered on a failed, one-hit-wonder girl group from the aughts reuniting in their 40s, attempting to jumpstart a music-industry comeback after a current artist samples their big hit.
