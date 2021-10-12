CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Peacock Bass Record Falls After Nearly 30 Years!

By Lynn Burkhead
floridasportsman.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe previous record for the non-native species dates back to 1993 and was recently broken by a small margin. For yours truly, the butterfly peacock bass in southern Florida has been a two or three-pound specimen caught after an ICAST convention trip, all to make a bucket list memory and to

www.floridasportsman.com

Hialeah man sets new state record for butterfly peacock bass

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A new Florida state record has been set for the largest butterfly peacock bass. Felipe Prieto from Hialeah used live bait to reel in a 9-pound, 11-ounce, nearly two-foot long bass in a Broward County lake. Native to South America, butterfly peacock bass have flourished in...
floridasportsman.com

Best Jerkbait Lures for Year-Round Bass Fishing

Versatile minnow lures offer all-season solutions in various conditions. Jerkbaits—and here we’re talking about the hard-plastic lipped plug types, not the softbaits—possess a fish-tempting versatility that defies calendar constraints. The ability to hold a minnow-mimicking profile either directly in front of the fish, or saunter it through the strike zone with enticing vulnerability will garner interest whenever bass are feeding on shad or bream.
floridasportsman.com

Florida Inshore Fishing at it's best

As we approach our colder time of year what an honor showcasing our 'Florida at it's best!'. From one end of our great country to the other we love to catch trout:. Colder weather Trout fishing in our Tropical Paradise on Earth is a 'little' different. Ladies first:. Catching Florida...
Hialeah, FL
Miami, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Florida State
floridasportsman.com

Fish of a Lifetime!

Headed out of Suwannee yesterday morning at daylight with the hopes of getting hooked up on some Spanish and possibly a king on spotty bottom. Starting trolling around some mylar rigs, shiny rapalas, and a large yozuri diver. Tons of fish blowing up all around us. They were tarpon. Some big, some smaller. After about an hour with nothing, the yozuri went off and got hooked up to this guy…
Outdoor Life

Giant Idaho Grass Carp Caught On Bass Lure Could Be a World Record

Idaho has approved a record grass carp caught with a rod, reel, and artificial lure from the Snake River. The river is well known by outdoorsmen for its whitewater and heavyweight gamefish, such as smallmouth and largemouth bass, trout, muskies, and giant sturgeon. Now it will also be known for massive carp. Incredibly, Cris Endicott landed his record catch on a bass jig.
floridasportsman.com

Back at it.

After spending several months rehabing my replaced shoulder I'm better enough to go fishing. All caught on Lake Lanier, GA in the past couple of weeks. Speck, spotted bass, spotted bass spotted bass, LM bass.
floridasportsman.com

Late October Fishing in Florida

The federal permitted Gulf of Mexico American Red Snapper season begins 10/15/21 and ends 11/5/21. NOAA regulates the federal head/charter boats Red Snapper season. The recreational 'sector,' controlled by the FWC, has not announced a fall ARS season. Hopefully soon to come!. Let's take a look at what is open...
Brazil
floridasportsman.com

Offshore trip Sat. - Cuda City!

Cudas can be a real issue. Unfortunately most of the ones that'll sit under your boat like that offshore are old and big, and that means they've likely seen hundreds of fishing rigs and taken hundreds of fish off the hook. I've only ever gotten a few of them to hit something that was actually meant for them, they've got a supernatural ability to see and avoid wire leaders. Heavy mono with circle hooks or super light wire with a stinger rigged live bait can work though, and the few times it's worked that seems to get the hooked cuda to leave you alone.
Outsider.com

Idaho Angler Goes Bass Fishing and Lands State Record Carp Instead

An angler in Idaho just recently brought in a 46.7-pound grass carp. That was good enough to blow the previous state record right out of the water. It was fisherman Cris Endicott of Meridan who reeled in the 50-inch carp back on October 10. To do so, he cast out a twin-tail bass jig on the Snake River. Not only did Endicott take home the state record for rod-and-reel grass carp, but it’s notably larger than the records for both archery-caught and catch-and-release fish of the same species.
floridasportsman.com

Fall American Red Snapper season

Amendment 40, Sector Separation, is now the law of the land. "Amendment 40 provides one portion of the catch limit for private anglers who own their own boats and another for charter captains. It is an important first step towards solving the downward spiral of management failure that has frustrated fishermen across the Gulf in recent years. That downward spiral almost resulted in a complete shut-out of charter customers from this fishery. Had the Council declined to take action, fishermen who access red snapper from federally permitted charter boats would have been limited to a 2015 season that is even shorter than the meager nine days afforded in 2014. That would have been unacceptable. The Charter Fisherman’s Association supports Amendment 40 because it not only solves short-term problems, but also provides an opportunity to explore new management choices for all recreational fishermen, including those who fish on charter for-hire and private boats."
floridasportsman.com

Fishing report, Everglades days - Jupiter nights, 21 Oct

Came off the water just before midnight last night up in Jupiter. We did a bit of night-time docklight fishing, not finding as many snook as usual... Last night the full moon and a bit of wind might have had something to do with our results. Still we caught and released snook, lost one or two big ones, and in general, enjoyed our time on the water.
in-fisherman.com

Knock Out Fall Bass With a 1-2 Punch

Fall is heavy feeding time for largemouth bass, but despite the frequent schooling activity and other reaction bait scenarios, there's also a lot of logic in keeping targeted baits like jigs, drop-shot rigs, Ned rigs and Texas rigs handy. Fact is, the fish aren't always in an active mood, but their autumn feeding instinct means you can often talk 'em into it between those chow sessions.
miami.edu

After 50 years, Walt Disney World still casts a spell on Florida

On Oct. 1, 1971, Walt Disney World in Orlando opened its doors, ushering in an era of princesses, pixie dust, and extraordinary economic growth in Florida. The theme park's golden jubilee, celebrated this month, marks five decades of innovation and record-breaking expansion that has shaped the state’s economy and success.
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Almost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found....
