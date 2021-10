BOSTON (CBS) — Getting the COVID vaccine or a booster shot this fall? Consider getting vaccinated against the flu as well. That’s the message from the state’s Department of Public Health as the CDC says there’s no need to wait between getting a COVID shot and any other type of vaccine. “A flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time,” said Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the DPH Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, in a statement. “Whether you are getting your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or are eligible to receive a booster...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO