Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Cherry Hill Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is charged with first-degree murder in a fatal Cherry Hill shooting that happened months ago, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded midday on September 7 to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road, where they found 31-year-old Seth Tunstall shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives developed the suspect as 35-year-old Maurice Timothy Jones. He was arrested and formally charged October 6.

Jones is currently being held at Central Booking.