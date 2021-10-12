Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Cherry Hill Shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man killed over a feud with his neighbor, authorities said Tuesday.
Alejandro Gonzalez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Travis Ben-Watkins, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Ben-Watkins, 26, was found shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 by police investigating a shooting reported in the 5000 block of Corley Road.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives later learned that Ben-Watkins had been involved in an ongoing feud with his neighbor that escalated when he was shot.
Based on their findings, detectives identified Gonzalez as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest.
The 38-year-old was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited to Baltimore late last month.
Court records show Gonzalez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man is accused of killing another man during a dispute in Edgewood early Tuesday morning.
Carl Alexander, 32, of Edgewood, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, among other charges, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Alexander is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
The charges stem a shooting reported about 2 a.m. at an apartment building on Dearwood Court, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies handling that call found Obrien Butler of Edgewood suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Butler, 36, was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Based on their initial investigation, deputies believe Alexander and Butler got into a dispute that escalated when Butler was shot.
Alexander, who remained at the shooting scene, was arrested on a list of charges including first-degree murder.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury convicted 21-year-old Malik Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the death of Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender who was killed four years ago in Canton while walking home after celebrating his 27th birthday, Attorney General Brian Frosh said Tuesday.
According to Frosh’s office, the jury heard testimony that Mungo, who was 16 at the time of the murder, had Dvorak’s cell phone and Nintendo Switch shortly after Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in the 2500 block of Boston Street on June 13, 2017.
Under Maryland law, felony murder charges can...
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a series of attempted ATM thefts. The latest one happened early Tuesday morning.
Baltimore County Police are looking into whether all of the cases are related. Three suspects
There have been four ATMs targeted in Baltimore County in the last 10 days.
“How are you going to open it up?” Middle River resident Freddie Bullock asked. “How are you going to get the money out? Unless you got dynamite.”
Just after midnight on Tuesday, one was ripped from the wall of the WesBanco Banking Center in Cockeysville. The suspects were not successful.
“There is a lot...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police request public assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl missing since Monday.
Fereyn McFadden was last seen on Folkstone Road in Lutherville at an unspecified time Monday.
🚨#MISSING: 13 year-old Fereyn McFadden, 5’7, 110lbs, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She was last seen on 10/18/21 on Folkstone Rd in Lutherville. Her destination is unknown. If seen/ have info call 911 or 410-307-2020. 📣Please Share! pic.twitter.com/G8vKZTFUFT
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 19, 2021
She is five feet seven inches and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
If you’ve seen McFadden or know her whereabouts, call 911 or 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for help finding the family of a Baltimore man found dead at home this month.
Charles Smith, 71, was found dead Oct. 6 inside his home on East Lanvale Street near Harford Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Since then, investigators have tried unsuccessfully to find Smith’s friends or family.
Anyone who could put police in touch with the Smith family is asked to call 410-396-2100.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Hagerstown man was arrested after officials say he stole movie posters and discharged a fire extinguisher inside a theatre last week.
According to authorities, last Tuesday, investigators responded to the Regal Valley Mall for reports of a person discharging a fire extinguisher inside a movie screening. The suspect, Neiman Marcus Branch, 29, was found sitting in the front row with a white cloud of dust throughout the theatre.
Officials said as they approached Branch, he grabbed his backpack and fled the theatre. He was later located and investigators discovered he had several stolen movie posters in his possession.
Branch was charged with second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and theft less than $100.
Branch was arrested and later released on a $2,500 bond.
The Regal Valley Mall theatre is now open after it closed for two days and incurred upwards of $5,000 in costs to clean the cineplex.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Ja’Nyi Weeden came from a big family and was driven by even bigger dreams. The 15-year-old was an aspiring makeup artist with ambitions of opening her own salon.
Those dreams were shattered and her family’s life was upended Aug. 10 when the teen was fatally shot while with a group of people on Gelston Drive in Northwest Baltimore. She was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive.
Monday, more than two months after the shooting, police announced an arrest in her killing. A 16-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, is charged with first-degree murder...
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewood man faces charges in the hit-and-run crash Monday in Harford County that killed a pedestrian, authorities said Tuesday.
Anthony Lee Wilson, 27, was booked into the Harford County Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond on charges of criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle and negligent manslaughter by vehicle.
The hit-and-run crash happened shortly after noon Monday on Pulaski Highway near Reeds Run Road in Edgewood, according to the Maryland State Police.
Troopers said a 31-year-old man was walking on or near the shoulder of Pulaski Highway when he was struck by a vehicle, which drove away afterward.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but he did not survive.
Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators identified the vehicle involved as a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Wilson, troopers said.
Authorities made contact with Wilson, who was taken into custody at the MSP’s Bel Air Barrack.
Court records show the 27-year-old has a bail review hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers said additional charges are pending.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said Alesha Henry was found safe.
Cancel the lookout for Alesha Henry. She has been located and is safe https://t.co/pBXYZcAe3J
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 19, 2021
**ORIGINAL POST, 10/18/21 5:31 P.M.**
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Alesha Henry.
Henry was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 16 in the 4000 block of Ardely Ave. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 100 pounds. Loved ones are concerned about her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry is asked to call 443-984-7385 or 911.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are seeking public assistance in finding a man who has been missing since September, police said.
Shaquille Nangle, 25, was last seen around Bloomingdale and W.North Avenue around the 10th of September. Police said he was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts with sneakers.
Nangle is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 170 pounds.
Police said Nangle’s family is concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nangle is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or 911.
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One of three suspects trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Cockeysville was arrested overnight, Baltimore County Police said.
Around midnight, a BCPD patrol unit saw three suspects trying to steal the ATM at a bank near Yorktown Plaza. The suspects had ripped the ATM from the exterior wall of the bank.
Police said the unit on the scene gave chase and was able to arrest one suspect. The suspect has not been identified.
No injuries were reported, but police said $65,000 in damage was done to the ATM and the bank wall.
It is unclear if the attempted robbery is connected to a rash of ATM thefts across the area.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in west Baltimore overnight, police said.
Officers responded around 1 a.m. to North Fulton street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found two 22-year-old men, both shot multiple times.
Both men were hospitalized for treatment, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police announced Monday that a tractor-trailer driver has been arrested after he traveled in the wrong direction while fleeing from police on I-95.
Maurice Cooper, 37, of Haverhill, Florida was taken into custody without incident. He faces attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, theft and other related traffic charges.
Officials said just before 12:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Maryland House Travel Plaza for a reported theft. There, they found a victim who told police his jacket and keys were stolen while he was inside the travel plaza. The...
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Dundalk man died after a motorcycle accident in Dundalk Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.
Marco Tulio Lemus Osorio, 26, was attempting to pass a pickup truck that was turning right on Holabird Avenue when he collided with the truck, police said.
Osorio was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Crash Team investigators with the BPD are investigating the crash.
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An Essex man was sentenced Monday to life in prison in the death of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son, authorities said.
David Marvin Haas, 31, was previously convicted in late July of first-degree child abuse resulting in death, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The young victim was found unresponsive in June 2019 by paramedics answering a call for service at an apartment in Essex. After multiple attempts to resuscitate the boy, authorities determined the child had been dead for some time.
An autopsy later found numerous injuries to the child’s body, including blunt force trauma that left the child’s pancreas torn in half.
The child’s death was ruled a homicide.
Authorities found Haas’ story about the boy drowning in the bathtub didn’t match up with the nature or extent of the child’s injuries.
In a statement, State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger praised Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer for handing down a sentence that would deter child abusers.
“I want to thank Judge Truffer for imposing a completely appropriate sentence and my thoughts are with all the people who loved this little boy and to all who will never be able to know him.”
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A student was taken into custody Monday at Old Mill High School in response to a complaint about a “possible armed subject.”
The student, whose identity was not released, was found somewhere on campus not far from where authorities recovered a BB gun, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
It wasn’t immediately Monday whether the student could face legal or disciplinary consequences as a result of the incident.
The discovery was made hours after authorities placed Old Mill High, Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South on lockdown.
Police said the investigation began after authorities received a...
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A man was seriously injured in a fire at his Edgewater home early Wednesday morning, Anne Arundel County Fire and Rescue said. A firefighter also sustained minor injuries.
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, units responded to the 200 block of Beverly Avenue, where they found a fire coming from a second-floor window of the two-story home. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes.
Credit: Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
A 51-year-old man was transported by helicopter to a burn center for smoke inhalation and burns to his hands and feet. Officials say he is in serious condition, but is expected to live.
The firefighter injured was transported to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
The two displaced occupants from the home are being assisted by the Red Cross. The estimated cost of the damage is $75,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The department said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-695 in Pikesville.
Chopper 13 is over the scene. Officials are working near Greenspring at the inner loop.
At this time, there are no reported injuries. Traffic is delayed for about two miles.
Units are clearing the scene of a MVC involving a tractor trailer and several other vehicles; I-695 between exits 21 and 22 (Stevenson Rd & Greenspring Ave). Two patients (Priority 3 and Priority 1) were transported. DT 353 p.m. EA pic.twitter.com/gorw3Yo5DL
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 19, 2021
INCIDENT:I-695 INNER LOOP PAST EXIT 22 GREENSPRING AVE (NB) 4/4 INNER LOOP-RIGHT SHOULDER, ALL 4 TRAFFIC LANES CLOSED. #MDTraffic F5
— MD511State (@MD511State) October 19, 2021
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County detectives are investigating a homicide that took place shortly after 11 p.m. on October 15. Officers responded to calls from Bowlero in the 2100 block of York Road, Timonium.
Upon arrival, officers discovered 48-year-old Anthony Cooper suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses have told police that there was a dispute between Cooper and other subjects at the bowling alley before shots were fired. At least one suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
As Baltimore County homicide detectives continue their investigation surrounding this murder, they are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
