Fred Stella, the Pracharak (Outreach Minister) for the West Michigan Hindu Temple, responds:. In 2005 I embarked on a lecture (and listening) tour of 4 states of India that have a significant Christian majority. Many of these expressions of Christianity were Fundamentalist/Pentecostal. While there is no doubt that some people converted out of an honest religious experience, I learned of many efforts by evangelical organizations that were duplicitous and unethical. Yes, this colonialist mindset of ‘saving’ the poor dark people of India has inspired violence. A significant element of my lectures was focused on meeting this western juggernaut with a Gandhian sense of peaceful ​resistance. This conflict will not be solved by burning churches or attacking missionaries. But I understand the frustration that inspires some of the heinous acts committed as a response.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO