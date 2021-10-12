CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens News 10/12: Improbable Comeback and more

Cover picture for the article“It’s one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. It’s one of the greatest performances anyone has ever seen. As Jackson left the field, the fans — the ones that hadn’t left after Baltimore had fallen behind by double digits — loudly chanted “MVP!”. Here...

IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Notebook: 10/07/21

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — The Ravens continue to take strides in the good health news department. They are not completely there yet, especially with the offensive line, but it is better than it has been. After the first four weeks of the season, they'll take any tiny step in the right direction.
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 10/8: Primetime Success and more

Lamar Jackson Wants Better Protection, Not More Pads - Ryan Mink. Ravens Back in Pads as Colts Pose a Tackling Challenge. Coming off back-to-back tough tackling games against the Chiefs and Lions, the Ravens broke out the pads for practice. After one ugly play against Broncos rookie Javonte Williams early in the game, Baltimore’s defense brought the physicality and sound tackling the rest of the way.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

What the Colts Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

(opening statement) "Tough loss on Monday Night Football on the road against a good team. I give the Ravens a lot of credit and Coach [John] Harbaugh. They did what it took to win that game. I am proud of the way our guys fought. We are making progress. It's not good enough in this league just making progress and lose tough games against good opponents on the road. There is still a lot of good stuff going on. I know we have the right players and coaches in there. So, we just have to keep fighting to get better, learn from our mistakes, and we have to finish games. Coaches and players were all in it together, and we have to do it together."
NFL
Arizona Sports

Lamar Jackson leads overtime comeback in Ravens win over Colts

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short TD...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens News 10/13: Unflinching Belief and more

“This team is just resilient,” rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. “We don’t flinch. That’s our motto for the year; we just don’t flinch. We’ve been through a lot of adversity from the preseason until now, and it feels so good for us to keep pushing and win like that. We’ve definitely got favor on our side.
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens News 10/14: Shootout Scheduled and more

8. Baltimore Ravens (4-1) Breakout player: Lamar Jackson? Can we say that? On Monday night, Jackson became the first player in NFL history with 400 passing yards and an 85 percent completion percentage in a game. The former MVP had 499 of the Ravens’ 523 yards of offense, and nothing against Josh Allen, but Jackson should be getting more MVP consideration because his defense hasn’t put up two shutouts.
NFL
Times-Argus

Colts outlast Ravens, 12-7, in title game

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Vermont Ravens fell just short during their championship against the Hartford Colts, falling 12-7 at Cronin Park. The Colts used smothering defense to hold off the Ravens in the single A division title game of the New England Football League. Hartford finishes the season at 9-1, while Vermont closes out a 7-3 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Winners and losers from NFL Week 5, plus Lions' improbable bad luck and Colts-Ravens picks

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If I learned one thing over the weekend, it's that we might need a new name for the sport of football because we can't keep calling it football after what happened on Sunday. There's only one position on the field that actually uses their feet and they forgot how to use them in Week 5: Kickers combined to miss 12 field goals AND 12 extra points, which was tied for the most missed extra points ever during a single week in the Super Bowl era.
NFL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson silences doubters with record performance in Ravens' comeback vs. Colts

It's official: NFL defenses have not figured out Lamar Jackson. The latest installment of Jackson's Superman-like performances came against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. In total, the Colts allowed 504 total yards to Mr. Jackson. The 2019 MVP racked up 442 of those through the air, missing the...
NFL

