The Michigan Wolverines are off to an amazing start so far in 2021 as they have won their first six games of the season as they head into their by week. That being said, the Wolverines schedule for their remaining six games is no easy task as they have to play against three teams currently ranked in the top 10. (Michigan State, Penn State, and Ohio State)

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO