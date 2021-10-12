CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Beverley Opens Up About His Time With LA Clippers

By Joey Linn
 7 days ago
When Patrick Beverley arrived to Los Angeles as a member of the LA Clippers, it was in return for Chris Paul. This trade signified the beginning of the end fo the Lob City era, and the beginning of a rebuild that many believed would never be successful. Just four years later, and the Clippers have built one of the league's most dangerous contenders when healthy, and Patrick Beverley deserves a lot of credit for that.

When asked Monday night about his time with the Clippers, Beverley told Andrew Grief of the LA Times that "You want to win at highest level, meaning championship but after that it’s culture change. We did that. Changed the city, the look of the Clippers, went from pretenders to contenders."

While Beverley fell short of a championship during his time with the Clippers, he was absolutely the heart and soul of a culture change that ultimately helped bring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Clippers. On top of that, he was one of the league's most dominant perimeter defenders each time he took the floor, while also knocking down 40% of his three-point shots with regularity.

The Clippers fanbase is undoubtedly thankful for Beverley's time in Los Angeles, and according to Beverley, that gratitude is reciprocated on his end. When asked by ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk about his feelings towards the Clippers, Beverley said, "The love I have for the Clippers and LA, the way they brought me in and took care of me, my family. Blood, sweat and tears I put into this game, for the team, my teammates, lifetime friendships... I always bet on myself and this is another opportunity to bet on myself."

On brand for Beverley, he expressed his gratitude while also embracing this new opportunity with the Minnesota Timberwolves. If he continues to be the player and person he was for the last four years in Los Angeles, Minnesota got a good one.

AllClippers

AllClippers

FanSided

AllClippers

FanSided

The Spun

ClutchPoints

AllClippers

AllClippers

AllClippers

AllClippers

