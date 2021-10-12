Hello Kitty Cafe Food Truck Visiting Tucson Soon

Photo: Getty Images

The Hello Kitty Cafe food truck is making its way back to Tucson later this month, reported KGUN 9 . Fans of Hello Kitty will be able to get their hands on some themed treats when the truck visits the city on October 23rd.

In addition to treats, fans can grab some limited-edition collectibles like the Hello Kitty Cafe Pink Heart T-shirt, a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos, hand-decorated cookie sets, enamel pin sets, and Madeleine cookie sets. There will also be traditional best-selling items like the sprinkle mugs and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

So where can you visit the truck in Tucson?

The truck will be at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle. Check it all out on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The truck will make a few more stops while its in the Grand Canyon State as well.

Residents near Gilbert can visit the food truck at SanTan Village near American Eagle Outfitters on October 16th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents near Glendale can visit the truck at Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater on November 6th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The food truck only accepts credit or debit cards. No cash is accepted. There will be safety and sanitation stations available for guests to ensure the health and safety of everyone.