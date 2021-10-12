CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints signing K Brian Johnson off Bears practice squad to replace Cody Parkey

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
The New Orleans Saints will replace kicker Cody Parkey with a newcomer from the practice squad of the Chicago Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints are signing kicker Brian Johnson off the Bears practice squad.

Sean Payton’s team was in need of a kicker after placing Parkey on injured reserve.

Johnson, 23, is an undrafted rookie free agent from Virginia Tech.

He was perfect during the preseason, making field goal attempts from 54 yards and 44 yards and all three of his extra-point attempts. He also kicked 10 times, creating four touchbacks.

Johnson will become the Saints’ third kicker of the regular season. Aldrick Rosas replaced Will Lutz to start the season and was the kicker for the first four games. He was released last week. Parkey replaced Rosas but was injured during last week’s win over the Washington Football Team.

