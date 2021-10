The world officially has a new number one luxury brand. On Wednesday, the Lyst Index Q3 report for 2021 revealed that Balenciaga is currently the world’s hottest clothing company. The Parisian label secured the top spot after a string of high-profile news stories that kept it at the top of the luxury world’s headlines The first was the label’s return to producing couture in July, its first collection in 53 years. Shortly thereafter, the brand announced it would collaborate with Kanye West on merch for the August release of his new album Donda. In September, Kim Kardashian turned heads at the...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 HOURS AGO