Pittsburgh, PA

Columbia Gas Urges People Who Need Help Paying Utility Bills To Reach Out

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Columbia Gas is urging people who need help paying their utility bills to reach out.

The utility held a virtual town hall Tuesday letting local service agencies and lawmakers know about its assistance programs.

The goal is to get people signed up for assistance now before the cold sets in.

Columbia Gas also says there are more funds available than ever this year and they want people who are eligible to apply for assistance.

CBS Pittsburgh

2 Businesses Shut Down By Allegheny County Health Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two businesses were shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department. Mama T’s Kitchen on Davis Avenue in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood and Desi Kitchen on Pinnacle Drive in McDonald were both shut down for operating without a valid health permit. Mama T’s Kitchen describes itself as a private catering service on its Facebook page. Desi Kitchen doesn’t have a social media presence. When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

‘There’s No Money To Fix It:’ Roads And Bridges In Need Of Repair In Limbo As Leaders Negotiate Infrastructure Plan In Congress

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The struggle to find enough money to keep the roads and bridges in Pennsylvania from crumbling beyond use continues on two fronts. The Federal Transportation Department says the Commonwealth is on the right track considering tolling some bridges to pay for their reconstruction. In Western Pennsylvania, that means the Bridgeville Interchange with Interstate 79. Tolling is a lightning rod of public outrage over the idea of having to pay a toll on a bridge currently in use. Penndot District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni says that tolling is critical. “I think if it isn’t a toll bridge, there’s no money...
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Updates COVID-19 Vaccination Policy For Employees, Adds Cash Incentive

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is changing its vaccination policy in hopes of getting more employees to get the shot, including offering cash incentives. The agency amended its existing policy to offer incentives including a $100 bonus if a worker gets a booster shot. If vaccination rates among employees reach 75%, those who have gotten a shot will receive $150, with that bonus increasing if the vaccination rate goes up. The new policy also mandates all new hires must be vaccinated within 30 days. Five paid sick days will also be given to any vaccinated employee who tests positive for COVID-19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 219 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 219 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 198 are confirmed cases and 21 are probable cases. There have been 8,561 total hospitalizations and 128,202 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,245. The newly reported death was a patient in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 19, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 219 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 198 are confirmed cases and 21 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/HbHkOVR1sw — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 19, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Department Of Public Works Looking For Artist To Help Design New Playground

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new playground and spray park is coming to Pittsburgh’s Chartiers Park soon. The Department of Public Works is preparing to build on the site in the West End and is currently in the bidding stage for construction. They also are looking for artists to help with the park. The plan is for the artist to design and build a “pavement mural” in the spray park. Artists interested can get more information can be found on the city website at this link.
CBS Pittsburgh

Applications Open For LIHEAP With Increased Benefits

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Applications are open for the annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. The federally funded program has been extended and is open from Oct. 18 to May 6. “LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their home safe through the winter. I encourage anyone who may need help, or anyone who has loved ones or neighbors who could benefit from this program, to apply for LIHEAP today,” said Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead. Because of money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the 2021-22 season. The minimum grant is bumping from $200 to $500, and the maximum is going from $1,000 to $1,500. For those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant — which is for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat turned off — the grant maximum is doubling to $1,200. Pennsylvanians can apply for LIHEAP online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3,899 New Cases, 64 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,899 new coronavirus cases and 64 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,517,231 cases and 30,587 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 3,025 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 694 in ICUs. The state says 13,413,765 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,392,385 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 70.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Police And Corrections Officers Unions Sue Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Across Allegheny County, public employees are fighting vaccine mandates but none as hard as those in law enforcement, which has suffered some of the highest losses from the disease. The unions representing the county police and the corrections officers have gone to court to block the county’s order that all employees be vaccinated or be fired. According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, 743 police officers have reportedly died of COVID-19, but while the FOP is encouraging officers to get vaccinated, the union opposes mandates, calling vaccines a personal health decision. Sheriff Bill Mullen has decided for his deputies...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler, Blair Counties Among Several To Receive Funding From Wolf Administration To Fight Homelessness

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Wolf administration announced on Friday that it was awarding close to $5.5 million to Pennsylvania counties to help lower the number of people facing homelessness across the state. The funding is courtesy of the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program, according to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Some of the tools organizations and groups use to reduce homelessness are “rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration,” the DCED says. Butler County received $368,313 for Catholic Charities and The Care Center. Blair County received $97,525 for Rapid Rehousing, Homelessness Prevention and Family Services, Inc. The Blair County Community Action Agency was also awarded $399,438.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Overnight Closure Planned For Pa. Turnpike Between Allegheny Valley And Monroeville Exits

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Motorists planning to take the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday night will have to find a detour. Tonight at midnight, the turnpike will be closed for about five hours between the Allegheny Valley and Monroeville exits. Crews will be removing beams from a bridge in Monroeville. Message boards will be in place with detour information.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Borough Of Monaca

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Boil Water Advisory for the borough of Monaca has been lifted as of Saturday. The advisory had been issued on Wednesday. The borough’s water department said on Wednesday that it could not disinfect the water, which meant that residents had to boil their water in order for it to be considered safe. Officials lifted the advisory at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
MONACA, PA
