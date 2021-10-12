Columbia Gas Urges People Who Need Help Paying Utility Bills To Reach Out

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Columbia Gas is urging people who need help paying their utility bills to reach out.

The utility held a virtual town hall Tuesday letting local service agencies and lawmakers know about its assistance programs.

The goal is to get people signed up for assistance now before the cold sets in.

Columbia Gas also says there are more funds available than ever this year and they want people who are eligible to apply for assistance.