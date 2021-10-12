Auburn remains inside top 20 of ESPN's FPI

Auburn is still getting some love in some form of official ranking.

While the Tigers were dropped from both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP poll, they are still sitting inside the top 20 (at no. 20) of ESPN’s ‘Football Power Index,’ which is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.

Auburn currently is projected to finish 7-5 per the FPI. They have a 0.1% chance of winning out, easily the lowest chance of any team inside the top 30. Auburn has a 5.8% chance to win the SEC West, which is the second-highest chance of any team from the West behind Alabama, who has a 76.4% chance to come out on top.

Auburn travels up to Fayetville to take on the No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday. The Razorbacks have a 60% chance to win according to ESPN’s FPI.

