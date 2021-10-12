CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Tolkien Tuesday #59: 30+ Dank & Dumb 'Lord of the Rings' Memes

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Time really does fly when you're idly surfing your way through the world wide web. It truly feels like just yesterday we were sharing the latest installment of Tolkien Tuesday with our loyal Lord of the Rings enjoyers. Our weekly collection of dumb and arguably funny Lord of the Rings shitposts brings us great joy, so we're happy to be back. And while it's true that there are quite a few nerdy references (hello, book-readers), there's still plenty of movie-centric and relatable memes for the rustier fans - or movie fans - to appreciate. Forth Eorlingas!

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrien Brody Turned Down ‘Lord of the Rings’ — And Had Major Regret

Adrien Brody turned down a chance to be in Lord of the Rings, a decision he immediately regretted when he saw the Peter Jackson epic in the theater. In a recent career retrospective with GQ, the Oscar-winning actor revealed the surprising fact, as he talked about the film he did do with Jackson, 2005’s King Kong. “I, somehow, didn’t grasp it,” Brody said of being approached for The Fellowship of the Ring. “I don’t know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else.” And of course, Brody said he had major...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Lord of the Rings': Why One Oscar-Winner Passed on the Movie and Severely Regretted It

To many fans, Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy is a perfect fantasy adaptation, but to actor Adrien Brody it's mostly a missed opportunity. Brody recently revealed that he had turned down a role in The Fellowship of the Ring during an interview with GQ where he looked back on his whole career. He admitted that he regretted it once the movies came out, and continues to wonder how things might have been different if he had said yes.
MOVIES
massivelyop.com

Choose My Adventure: It’s bear time in Lord of the Rings Online

It has been a few years since I made my way back to Lord of the Rings Online. I remember being around the game during launch, noting how smoothly that release went in my experience. I remember there was an event where a long caravan of players rode to the entrance of Moria when that expansion first released. I also remember pretty much everything about Archet, Combe, and the Bree-lands area, which is where my adventure as a Beorning started out.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lord Of The Rings#Dank#Memes#Time
massivelyop.com

LOTRO Legendarium: Embracing the journey that is Lord of the Rings Online

I know that there are a whole lot of things I should be talking about Lord of the Rings Online in this week’s space, considering that we just got the expansion pre-patch and all. But that’s not where my head is at right now because I’m more than a little burned out on the high-level adventures in the game and haven’t even pre-ordered the expansion yet. Honestly? I’m not even sure I’ll play it this year.
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

Description Of Lord Of The Rings Show Battle Between Numenoreans Vs Orcs | Barside Buzz

Today we share what is potentially a description of a Lord of the Rings show battle between Numenoreans and Orcs from Fellowship of Fans. It is hardly shocking to hear there would be some kind of battle against Orcs given the setting. However, if you want to be completely fresh going into Amazon’s as yet untitled The Lord of the Rings TV show, maybe skip past this one. In my opinion, there is nothing here which would even register on my Spoiler scale. However we all have different scales, so bear that in mind.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
pawtracks.com

10 telltale signs your cat is happy

Cats can naturally be quiet and independent, making it difficult to tell if they’re happy. If you have a new cat at home or have recently introduced a new pet, you might be worrying about how happy your cat really is. The good news is that cats actually send out all sorts of signs to let you know if they’re happy — or if they’re not so content. All you have to do is be able to recognize those signs. Knowing how to tell if your cat is happy can help you better understand how he feels, and you might even be able to tell if your cat is having a physical issue that might need some vet attention. Be sure to look for these 10 signs your cat is happy.
PETS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy