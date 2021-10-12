CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Latest Disneyland Trip Featured Lots Of PDA And A Very Non-Disney Music Reference

By Erik Swann
 7 days ago
At this point, it’s fair to say that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. The two went Instagram official with their romance in January and have seemingly been inseparable ever since. Their respective social media pages have since been filled with snapshots from sweet date nights and PDA-packed hangouts. They’ve also engaged in a few combined family outings with their respective children. Their most recent trip took them back to Disneyland, and Barker marked it with an affectionate new video and a very non-Disney musical reference.

