Chiefs announce slew of roster moves on Tuesday

By Charles Goldman
 7 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday, some expected and some unexpected.

After suffering an MCL sprain in the Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs have sent former first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire to injured reserve. He’s expected to miss 2-3 weeks with his injury, but his placement on injured reserve guarantees he’ll be out for at least three weeks, missing games against Washington, Tennessee and the New York Giants.

In a corresponding move, the Chiefs signed RB Derrick Gore to the 53-man roster. A preseason standout in Kansas City, Gore managed 18 carries for 86 yards and six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs during the preseason this year. He’ll be the No. 3 running back behind Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon for the time being.

The Chiefs also made two other moves, releasing another preseason standout from the 53-man roster in Daurice Foutain. The former Indianapolis Colts fifth-round draft pick joined Kansas City this offseason, becoming a fan favorite for his production in the preseason. With seven players battling for snaps at the receiver position, and the newly-signed Josh Gordon carving out a role with the team, the writing was on the wall for Fountain.

In a surprising move, the Chiefs signed OT Prince Tega Wanogho to the 53-man roster as well. They are dealing with a hand injury to LG Joe Thuney, which means that Mike Remmers, who is also the team’s swing tackle, could be filling in at left guard this week. This signing could also foreshadow a move coming at the NFL trade deadline, with the Chiefs having a ton of offensive line talent. The team could potentially ship a player off in order to acquire another player at a position of need.

