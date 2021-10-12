IconicGender-Inclusive Toys
LEGO announced its plans to ditch gender-specific marketing strategies in the upcoming year. The Danish toy giant plans to work with The Green Davis Institute and UNICEF to ensure its marketing techniques are accessible and inclusive to all - regardless of gender. Currently, LEGO markets many of its toys with phrases such as "for girls" and "for boys." However, after conducting several studies, the company has realized that these stereotypical marketing strategies hinder young children from building confidence and promote outdated gender norms.www.trendhunter.com
