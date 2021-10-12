New FCC Rules Have Cut Robocalls Down By 30%

By now, many of us have learned to glance at our phones before picking up to see whether we recognize the caller or whether it might be spam or a scam. And in case we forget to glance, recent federal legislation is now in effect to help stop illegal robocalls. The federal action requires phone providers to block calls from companies that fail to report what they're doing to fight robocalls to the Federal Communications Commission. While scam robocalls have already declined by 37 percent since June, regulators need to move up the deadline for smaller companies who have an extension to upgrade their technology.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO