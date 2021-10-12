CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New FCC Rules Have Cut Robocalls Down By 30%

wlip.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FCC says robocalls are down 30 percent thanks to a new mandate passed this summer. Officials say it’s all thanks to a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which prevents ‘spoofing’ – a practice that lets robocallers leave a fake number on your caller ID. Ever since the FCC began requiring...

www.wlip.com

