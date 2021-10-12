CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Kodi Burns assesses Tennessee's WRs heading into Ole Miss game

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Tennessee wrapped up practice on Tuesday morning ahead of Saturday night's SEC matchup with 13th-ranked Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium (7:30 p.m., SEC Network), wide receivers coach Kodi Burns met with the media to discuss the progress of his position group through the first six games of the season. The former Auburn quarterback, wide receiver and assistant coach, who followed Josh Heupel to the Vols after the first-year Tennessee coach hired him to his UCF staff in January, has found the right combination at wideout to help Tennessee's offense explode in wins against Missouri and South Carolina. Burns spent about 11 minutes on Tuesday discussing a few of his players and more.

