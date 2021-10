Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Question 1, involving the Central Maine Power (CMP) corridor, should be a simple decision for anyone who believes in catastrophic global warming and cleaner air for Maine. Most of our air pollution is generated in states west of us. We have an opportunity to vote to bring 1,200 megawatts of clean power onto the New England grid. It is a chance to vote for a significant project that is expected to reduce U.S. annual CO2 production by 3.6 million tons annually and result in cleaner air and power for Maine.

