Energy Industry

U.S. power systems burdened by drop in hydropower

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American west is facing a future of reduced hydroelectric power due to ongoing droughts. As reservoirs have continuously seen waters fall, numerous states' hydropower systems have been strained. The latest federal projections hint at a 14 percent fall in the amount of hydropower produced in the U.S. in 2021,...

