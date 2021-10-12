Twitter Thread: Celebrating Adorable Cat Qualities
October is a month full of holidays. There's back to school, Halloween, and of course there's a special holiday that twitter user @TheStourbridge calls "Roast Dinner Day". Roast Dinner Day is a holiday when George The Stourbridge Junction Station Cat enjoys his roast dinner. Obviously, it's one of the most important holidays of the year. Thankfully, Twitter users responded with adorable cat photos and wholesome and hilarious cat memes.cheezburger.com
