Twitter Thread: Celebrating Adorable Cat Qualities

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
October is a month full of holidays. There's back to school, Halloween, and of course there's a special holiday that twitter user @TheStourbridge calls "Roast Dinner Day". Roast Dinner Day is a holiday when George The Stourbridge Junction Station Cat enjoys his roast dinner. Obviously, it's one of the most important holidays of the year. Thankfully, Twitter users responded with adorable cat photos and wholesome and hilarious cat memes.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

