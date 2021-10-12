CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

This Colorful Mountain Yurt In Virginia Features Its Very Own Stargazing Window And It's Downright Magical

Here in Virginia, escaping to the mountains is always a good idea. Whether you happen to live in a mountainous region or need to drive a few hours, you’ll find that there’s nothing like a few days at a higher altitude to give you some much-needed perspective. Today’s destination is a truly unique mountain accommodation tucked away near Floyd, Virginia. A far cry from rustic camping, this yurt in Virginia features a comfortable bed, a private bathroom, and even a stargazing portal in the roof.

Welcome to your mountain yurt retreat! Just a quick drive from Floyd, Virginia, this colorful yurt has everything you need for an idyllic mountain getaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCB20_0cP4oh8000
Kathy / Airbnb

Step inside and you'll be impressed by just how much this yurt contains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxNht_0cP4oh8000
Kathy / Airbnb
The circular, 30-foot yurt contains a roomy living space, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a staircase leading to the loft.

There's even a full bathroom with a spacious shower inside!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tswuV_0cP4oh8000
Kathy / Airbnb

The yurt can comfortably accommodate up to six guests, meaning you can travel with your friends or family for an unforgettable getaway adventure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNYCl_0cP4oh8000
Kathy / Airbnb

And while both bedrooms are cozy, the lofted room is especially unique. At nighttime, you can stargaze right from bed, thanks to the five-foot central dome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzu2a_0cP4oh8000
Kathy / Airbnb

During the day, you'll definitely want to get out and explore all that the town of Floyd has to offer, from its delightful local eateries to its incredible array of outdoor adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcnAc_0cP4oh8000
Kipp Teague / flickr
In fact, Floyd might just be the coolest mountain town in Virginia .

What are your thoughts on this unique yurt Airbnb in Virginia? Could you imagine spending a few nights here? If so, share your thoughts with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, be sure to check out the official Airbnb listing . Do you know of any other unique accommodations in Virginia? Feel free to tell us all about them by filling out a nomination form .

