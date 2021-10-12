Here in Virginia, escaping to the mountains is always a good idea. Whether you happen to live in a mountainous region or need to drive a few hours, you’ll find that there’s nothing like a few days at a higher altitude to give you some much-needed perspective. Today’s destination is a truly unique mountain accommodation tucked away near Floyd, Virginia. A far cry from rustic camping, this yurt in Virginia features a comfortable bed, a private bathroom, and even a stargazing portal in the roof.

Welcome to your mountain yurt retreat! Just a quick drive from Floyd, Virginia, this colorful yurt has everything you need for an idyllic mountain getaway.

Step inside and you'll be impressed by just how much this yurt contains.

There's even a full bathroom with a spacious shower inside!

The yurt can comfortably accommodate up to six guests, meaning you can travel with your friends or family for an unforgettable getaway adventure.

And while both bedrooms are cozy, the lofted room is especially unique. At nighttime, you can stargaze right from bed, thanks to the five-foot central dome!

During the day, you'll definitely want to get out and explore all that the town of Floyd has to offer, from its delightful local eateries to its incredible array of outdoor adventures.

The circular, 30-foot yurt contains a roomy living space, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a staircase leading to the loft.In fact, Floyd might just be the coolest mountain town in Virginia

What are your thoughts on this unique yurt Airbnb in Virginia? Could you imagine spending a few nights here? If so, share your thoughts with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, be sure to check out the official Airbnb listing . Do you know of any other unique accommodations in Virginia? Feel free to tell us all about them by filling out a nomination form .

The post This Colorful Mountain Yurt In Virginia Features Its Very Own Stargazing Window And It’s Downright Magical appeared first on Only In Your State .