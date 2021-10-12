Daley President Appointed to U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee
Richard J. Daley College President Janine Janosky, Ph.D., has been named to serve on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)’s Medical Devices Dispute Resolution Panel, an advisory committee that makes recommendations to the FDA about highly complex disputes and challenges related to medical devices. As one of only six members on the panel, President Janosky was appointed based on her expertise in biostatistics.news.ccc.edu
