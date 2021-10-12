Bond denied for man accused of killing two, including LSP trooper

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Matthew Mire, 31, went before a judge today in East Baton Rouge Parish for an initial bond hearing. The judge decided that his bond is denied. Mire is accused of going on a multi-parish shooting spree Saturday that left two people dead, including a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper. LSP said Mire was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was booked on charges of attempted first-degree and aggravated flight from an officer. He faces other charges in Ascension and Livingston parishes.