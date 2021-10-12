Speech and Debate Team Wins At First Tournament

The Great Bend High School Debate Team competed on October 9th at the Lyons Invitational earning the third-place team sweepstakes award. The event is one of the larger tournaments in the area and attracted 14 teams from as far away as Emporia and Junction City. Individual Panther debaters demonstrated their...
The Ralston High School Quiz Bowl team recently went a perfect 7-0 and won the UNL Quiz Bowl Tournament. Pictured from left are Ralston quiz bowl team members Dylan Lewis and Connor Neville. Also pictured is the president of the UNL Quiz Bowl Club. (Ralston Public Schools)
It was a record-setting day as temperatures reached a new high throughout south-central Kansas, but that didn't affect Wellington as they were already heating up heading into the 4A Regional Tournament. The Crusaders positioned themselves so well that none of the Wellington entries were seeded lower than eighth in their...
DEXTER — The sixth-seeded Richland Rebels displayed their growth during the first round of the SCAA Volleyball Tournament on Monday night at the Bearcat Event Center. The Rebels, who were swept by Advance early in the season, fought the third seed tooth and nail before losing in four games: 25-14, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10.
Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to their very first KVAC Class B championship on Sat., Oct. 16 at Cony High School in Augusta. The Lady Eagles placed five scoring runners in the top 17. Grace Houghton placed 10th to lead Lincoln. Completing the scoring five were Audrey Hufnagel, Adeline Hall, Bronwen Coffin and Dylan Burmeister.
Sahil Sood first found an interest in speech and debate when he was in sixth grade. His social studies teacher urged him to join the school’s club, and without really knowing why or what speech and debate really entailed, he attended his first meeting. “I immediately fell in love,” Sood...
HWS Debaters win Pre United Asian Debating Championship. Sreyan Kanungo ’23 and Sarim Karim’ 22 teamed up with Josh Kemp, a graduate from London School of Economics, and recently won The Cross Debsoc Pre United Asian Debating Championship tournament on Sept. 26. This was the first time the trio debated together.
FOREST CITY — The East Rutherford High School Speech and Debate team recently competed and found success in the 35th Bob Jones Academy Invitational. East Rutherford’s executive officer Zech Hoppes, who was triple entered in the tournament, gave “outstanding performances,” according to his coach, J. Patrick Moss. Thank you for...
Notre Dame scored five goals in the first 40 minutes and went on to defeat Campbell County, 7-0, in the first round of the girls state soccer tournament on Tuesday at Notre Dame. The Pandas pushed their record to 25-0-1, just two shy of the girls state record for most...
WELLSTON — All season long, the seniors on Wellston's volleyball team have talked about wanting to accomplish something big. After winning eight games in the regular season, the Golden Rockets had their work cut out for them in their opening tournament game against Crooksville. However, despite playing from behind for...
The Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks finished the 2020 season 8-5 after the pandemic cut their debut season short. Coming into this season, they are excited to see what they can do with a year under their skates. With only losing three players, head coach Reed Loucks said that is vital in the second year […]
