An email regarding when it is necessary to quarantine was sent out to the class of 2025 the evening of Oct. 6 by Ruth Feingold, dean of the college of art and sciences. Feingold explained the situation: “As you likely know, two students tested positive for COVID earlier this week, leading to the identification of many close contacts, especially among the first-year class. These students have now received their test results, and of 50+ student close contacts, only two tested positive.“

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO