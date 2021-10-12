MI Man Finds Rare Buffalo Bill Poster From the 1800s in Manistee

You ever watch American Ninja Warrior and think that you have what it takes to complete the course? Well, now's your chance to prove it. There's a Ninja Warrior obstacle course in the Detroit area that will push you to your absolute limits. It's said to be fun and obviously physically challenging. There are 12 epic obstacles that will test your strength, agility, speed and most importantly, your courage. You can either take part on your own or with a team, it's all up to you.

