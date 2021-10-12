CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell retires, citing 'physical and mental health issues'

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmash Mouth singer Steve Harwell announced his retirement following the uproar over a concert performance that one attendee described as "the most chaotic show I've ever seen in my entire life." Representatives for Smash Mouth said Tuesday that Harwell, 54, has left the band to focus on what they

San Francisco Chronicle

Smash Mouth frontman said to be retiring amid medical issues

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell is retiring from the San Jose band as a result of medical issues, according to media accounts. “Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” a band representative told the New York Post. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”
SAN JOSE, CA
TODAY.com

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell apparently retires after disoriented New York concert

Smash Mouth's lead singer Steve Harwell is apparently retiring after a controversial concert in upstate New York on Saturday that found him slurring his words and making vaguely threatening comments toward the audience. The singer has been battling health problems for several years and the band had played some recent shows with a stand-in vocalist.
MUSIC
Steve Harwell
Distractify

What Is Steve Harwell's Net Worth? Details on the Smash Mouth Singer

Since forming in 1994, Smash Mouth has released hit tracks and reinterpreted other groups' music into their own unique renditions much to the delight of millions of fans. Steve Harwell, one of the band's founding members, remained with the group for almost three decades and helped define their sonics. His impactful work as a member of Smash Mouth has made them into the iconic group that they are today.
MUSIC
Marin Independent Journal

Smash Mouth vocalist retires from San Jose band after ‘chaotic show’

South Bay native Steve Harwell is reportedly retiring from Smash Mouth in order to focus on mental health issues. The news comes hot on the heels of video footage having surfaced that shows the 54-year-old singer engaging in incredibly bizarre and downright despicable behavior at a recent show by Smash Mouth — one of the most popular bands to ever come out of San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
Outsider.com

Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Goes on Explicit Rant at Fans During ‘Chaotic’ Concert

Over the weekend, Smash Mouth lead vocalist Steve Harwell took to the stage of the Big Sip Beer Fest in Bethel, New York and acted in a very unusual way. According to the New York Post, Smash Mouth was performing on stage when the band started having technical issues. Harwell also was dropping his drinks, swaying back and forth onstage. He then began flipping off the crowd and notably giving a Nazi salute.
MUSIC
