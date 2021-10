Today’s story and photos come to us from Linda Mizro and the entire Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. Their annual awards dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Springside Inn. Cocktails are from 5 to 6 p.m., with the ceremony and dinner starting at 6:15 p.m. They will be honoring both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Tickets are $40 each. For tickets, please call Tom Blair at (315) 730-8142 or contact the school district athletic office at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building. This year’s AHS Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:

AUBURN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO