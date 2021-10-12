CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

The 15 Most Important Moments From the Michigan – Michigan State Football Rivalry

By Clay
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan and Michigan State have been playing each other since 1898, and here are the 15 most important moments from the long standing rivalry. It's pretty easy to understand how this rivalry has grown into one of the best in all of sports. I mean think about it, two schools playing each other every year for more than a century. Then factor in how close they are to each other, and you have all of the makings for a classic rivalry.

wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wolverines#Maize Blue#Green White#8th Msu#Cinderella
The Spun

Telling Report Emerges About Coach O’s Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he’ll be removed from his position. While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Telling Admission On Adrian Martinez

Over the weekend, the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another loss, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Gophers. During the loss, quarterback Adrian Martinez struggled en route to a 30-23 defeat. A day after the loss, head coach Scott Frost said on his television show that Martinez has been playing “a little beat up.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long. Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.
IOWA CITY, IA
Slate

The Bigger Reason Washington State Fired Its Vaccine-Refusing Football Coach

The truism that tough times reveal the truth about people has always had holes in it, and it’s been especially flimsy during the pandemic. If someone gets sick with the coronavirus, or loses their job or a loved one to it, that doesn’t reveal much about them. If they find the relentlessness of this period in history to be so overwhelming that they don’t function well, that doesn’t tell us much about their character, either.
WASHINGTON STATE
dawgpost.com

Gators Lose MAJOR Commitment After Weekend Visit to Georgia

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take on rival Florida in two weeks, but they are after one of the Gator’s biggest targets right now. After taking an unofficial visit to Georgia this past weekend, four-star linebacker Shemar James‍, one of...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Wisconsin freshman WR hits NCAA transfer portal midway through season

A report from Evan Flood of 247Sports indicates that Wisconsin redshirt freshman receiver Devin Chandler is leaving the program to enter the transfer portal. Chandler is a 3-star receiver out of Arlington, Tennessee. Chandler had chosen the Badgers over North Carolina, Maryland, North Carolina State, Duke, and Virginia. So far,...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

OSU, Penn St. game to be 7:30pm kickoff, ‘Scarlet Out’

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The time for the Ohio State football game against Penn State has been announced.   The Oct. 30 Buckeyes game against the Nittany Lions has now been scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.   The game will also be a “Scarlet Out” at Ohio Stadium.   The Buckeyes next travel to Indiana to face the […]
OHIO STATE
Detroit Free Press

Michigan football in New Year's Six matchup, Michigan State on Jan. 1 in bowl projections

Just when it seemed like everything was sort of making sense, the unpredictable nature of college football again reminded us not to get too comfortable. Iowa's stunning home loss to Purdue added another twist to the playoff picture as an expected showdown between the potentially unbeaten Hawkeyes and the winner of ridiculously tough the Big Ten East won't be happening. It's now a stretch for the league to place more than one team in the playoff, creating some drama when the quartet of Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State start playing each other next week. What happens if a two-loss team makes it out of the division? The Buckeyes are the favorite – for now – to win the league and reach the semifinal, but there's not as much margin for error after Iowa's defeat.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
419
Followers
576
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy