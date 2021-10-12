The 15 Most Important Moments From the Michigan – Michigan State Football Rivalry

Just when it seemed like everything was sort of making sense, the unpredictable nature of college football again reminded us not to get too comfortable. Iowa's stunning home loss to Purdue added another twist to the playoff picture as an expected showdown between the potentially unbeaten Hawkeyes and the winner of ridiculously tough the Big Ten East won't be happening. It's now a stretch for the league to place more than one team in the playoff, creating some drama when the quartet of Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State start playing each other next week. What happens if a two-loss team makes it out of the division? The Buckeyes are the favorite – for now – to win the league and reach the semifinal, but there's not as much margin for error after Iowa's defeat.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO