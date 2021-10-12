CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multicell Atomic Quantum Memory as a Hardware-Efficient Quantum Repeater Node

By C. Li, S. Zhang, Y.-K. Wu, N. Jiang, Y.-F. Pu, L.-M. Duan
APS physics
 10 days ago

For scalable quantum communication and networks, a key step is to realize a quantum repeater node that can efficiently connect different segments of atom-photon entanglement using quantum memories. We report a compact and hardware-efficient realization of a quantum repeater node using a single atomic ensemble for multicell quantum memories. A millisecond

journals.aps.org

