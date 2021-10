Canadian-Nigerian artist Falana shared the visuals for her single "Joy" earlier this year and promised to drop a project before the year ran out and true to her word, she finally gifts the world with Rising. The seven-track body of work is Falana's perspective on themes such as female empowerment, global culture, self-identity, inner struggles, and black love. To bring her ideas to wax, she has also gathered an interesting bunch of producers from around the world for that, such as American producers KingBjmn and Tyler Richards, Canadian producer Lord Quest, Jamaican native Dale Virgo, UK producer Tboy and lastly, Nigerian producer Davey O.

