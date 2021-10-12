CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marist Poll: Hochul early favorite for governor, over James, Cuomo, Williams

By Joshua Solomon
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a lead over a field of potential Democratic candidates for governor, according to a new Marist Poll. The poll, released Tuesday, showed 44 percent of Democrats would favor Hochul in a race between the current governor, Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. James received 28 percent of the hypothetical vote, Williams with 15 percent and 13 percent unsure.

