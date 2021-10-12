CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat players insisted Caleb Martin square off against twin brother; Dwyane Wade son to play for dad in G League

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 7 days ago

The moment hit home even before the pregame embrace with his brother Monday night at FTX Arena.

Turns out, the scenario for the first competitive game for new Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin against his twin brother, Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, was conjured as much by the Heat’s roster as by Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

“As soon as we did the walkthrough [Monday] morning,” Spoelstra said, “everybody was saying, before I even got to the matchup, they already were telling him, ‘All right, you got your brother.’ Those were cool moments.”

And with that, twin vs. twin was lifted to a higher level, with Caleb starting against Cody in what turned into a 104-103 Heat preseason victory.

As was chronicled going in, the two had played on the same team scholastically, then at North Carolina State and the University of Nevada, and then with the Hornets. And then Caleb was released in August by Charlotte, scooped up on a two-way contract a month later by the Heat.

“I mean,” Caleb said, “it was just a little weird at first. I mean, just obviously seeing that, it just kind of puts it in perspective that I’m not with him anymore and that I’m in different colors.

“But emotionally it was cool. It wasn’t like I was upset. It’s just the beginning of something different.”

Caleb and the Heat won on the scoreboard to improve to 4-0 in the preseason, with Cody winning in the box score, outscoring his brother 15-3.

“Yeah, it’s kind of crazy because it’s the first time we’ve ever been in an organized sport playing against each other,” Cody said. “It’s been crazy, but it’s nice.”

No sooner did Caleb return to the locker room than the reality of the moment further hit home.

“I already had seen a couple of text messages after the game that my mom put online and stuff,” Caleb said, “just saying, ‘It’s crazy seeing them playing against each other for the first time. It’s weird, but it’s pretty cool to see at the same time.’

“So just a moment of realization for them, too, that they’re going to have to be 50-50 now.”

Spoelstra said the moment was about more than mirror images. Jimmy Butler missed the game due to a cold, and Spoelstra said, “With Jimmy out, I thought that Caleb can give us the closest facsimile to how we would play with that unit.”

That was heartening to Caleb.

“That’s big for me, in the position and role that I’m in and tying to work toward,” he said. “And I take that as a compliment and just him having that confidence in me, especially this early on in the season.”

Wade world

Just as Alonzo Mourning’s son, Trey Mourning, has played for the Heat’s G League affiliate, and yet could do so again, Dwyane Wade’s son appears poised to join his father’s organization.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that Zaire Wade is planning to play this season for the Salt Lake City Stars, the affiliate of the Utah Jazz, where Dwyane Wade recently took an ownership stake.

Zaire Wade initially played at Plantation’s American Heritage High before completing his scholastic eligibility in California, where his father relocated after his Heat retirement. Among Zaire’s teammates there, at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, was LeBron James Jr., known as Bronny.

Zaire Wade then played a postgraduate year last season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, making him eligible for the G League this season.

Zaire Wade, 19, reportedly had offers from Rhode Island, Toledo, DePaul, Texas Christian, UC Santa Barbara, Nebraska and South Carolina. The 6-foot-3 guard had been rated as a three-star collegiate prospect.

