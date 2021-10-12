CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly: Dolphins have extensive to-do list to salvage season | Commentary

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 7 days ago
Dolphins coach Brian Flores, left, and co-offensive coordinator George Godsey have plenty to talk about regarding the team's struggling offense. Carline Jean / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Brian Flores was in the conversation for Coach of the Year in 2019, which was a head-scratcher for me considering 5-11 was nothing to brag about, and most of those wins were a byproduct of Ryan Fitzpatrick playing hero-ball, carrying the Miami Dolphins to wins.

Last year, Flores was a legitimate Coach of the Year candidate because the Dolphins produced a 10-6 record, and did it with a rookie quarterback starting most of the season.

Fast forward five games into 2021 and the Dolphins are off to a disappointing 1-4 start. Flores’ team looks like a hot mess, there’s social-media whisperers about him losing the locker room (did he ever have it?) — and some fans want him fired.

This leads me to ask these questions:

At what point do we cut Flores some slack?

Where is the goodwill?

Shouldn’t Flores be given the benefit of the doubt for what he accomplished in his first two seasons?

These next 12 games should be the determining factor. Let’s clean the slate of 1-4, and let us expect at least seven wins during this stretch against mostly sub-.500 teams.

Flores acknowledged the team is struggling and put the burden on the coaches, saying the staff hasn’t done a good enough job putting the players in positions to be successful. That’s why Dolphins nation should use the rest of the season to see if that changes — and by how much.

Here’s the top-10 issues that must be addressed if the team has any chance for a turnaround:

Tua Tagovailoa’s rib injury derails progress

Losing the starting quarterback to an injury is a setback for most franchises, so it is understandable that the Dolphins have lost all four games Jacoby Brissett has played. The bigger issue is whether Tagovailoa, who owns a 7-4 record as an NFL starter, can pick up where he left off while playing with broken ribs. The Dolphins need Tagovailoa to be efficient and effective to ensure that the franchise has a solid building block at quarterback. If not, don’t be surprised to see general manager Chris Grier make a run at disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Dolphins offense ranks 31st

Miami is next to last in points scored (15.8) and yards per game (261.8), and there’s plenty of blame to go around. To address the offense’s struggles, Flores streamlined the team’s complicated and convoluted play-calling process , making George Godsey the play-caller during games and the person with direct communication to the quarterback. We’ll see if that improves things.

Defense can’t get off field on third downs

Last year, the Dolphins had the NFL’s best third-down defense, limiting opponents to a 31.2 percent conversion rate. After five games this season, the Dolphins have the league’s worst third-down defense, allowing opponents to covert 57.1 percent on that critical down. Everything has been a problem, including the opposition’s success on first and second down. That requires better play-calls from defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who also acknowledged he’s struggling in his second season at the helm.

Offensive line has been terrible

The Dolphins’ offensive line has struggled every season under Flores, who has had four offensive line coaches in three seasons. Moving Austin Jackson to left guard and replacing him with Liam Eichenberg at left tackle last Sunday was the right approach. But that puts pressure on Jesse Davis to protect Tagovailoa’s blindside. If this strategy doesn’t pan out, the Dolphins might be forced to move Robert Hunt from right guard to right tackle, the position he played last season. It would also help if Michael Deiter, Miami’s starting center, returns from the foot injury that got him placed on injured reserve. Adding another veteran tackle before the Nov. 2 trade deadline should be considered.

Dolphins struggling to stop the run

The Dolphins have struggled stopping the run in all three seasons under Flores, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they’re allowing 136 rushing yards a game (which ranks 24th) and surrendering 4.4 yards per carry (ranked 20th). Every opponent has used the Dolphins to jump-start its stagnant run game, and that’s an indictment on the defensive line, edge setting and linebacker play. To help address the issue, Jabaal Sheard played last Sunday. Raekwon Davis’ return also could bolster the run defense. But the problem won’t get better until Miami’s linebacker play improves.

Defense isn’t creating turnovers

The Dolphins, who led the NFL in turnovers forced last season, had their 26-game streak of forcing a turnover stopped in Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay. Miami benefited from Xavien Howard’s opportunistic play and better pass rushing last season, which fueled the turnover success. Howard has only produced two turnovers so far. While the fumble he forced and recovered sealed Miami’s only win of the season, it would benefit the Dolphins to get back to funneling plays Howard’s way, and stabilizing chemistry in that safety unit because its obvious Miami misses Bobby McCain’s presence in the secondary.

Run game is unreliable and underutilized

The Dolphins have rushed for more than 100 yards only once this season and have been held to less than 75 yards the other four games. The Dolphins average a league-worst 70.4 rushing yards per game. Only four teams — Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans — average fewer than Miami’s 3.7 yards-per-carry average, and no team runs the ball less than Miami (19 carries per game). One would think having an offensive line that struggles with pass protection would encourage the Dolphins to run the ball more. And the team’s pass-protection issues have kept Myles Gaskin, the team’s best back, off the field for much of the season because he couldn’t protect the quarterback as well as Malcolm Brown.

Offense lacks big-play production

Even though Will Fuller was the Dolphins’ biggest offseason addition and the team took Jaylen Waddle with the sixth pick in the draft, the passing game has been anemic. Fuller (four receptions for 26 yards) has started and completed one game for various reasons, mostly injury related. And Miami transformed Waddle, who has blazing speed, into a possession receiver. It doesn’t help that the offensive line struggles protecting the quarterback, but the goal was for Miami’s offense to produce more chunk plays. If the team’s protection improves, the goal is for allowing quarterbacks more time for plays to develop.

Leadership lacking

The Dolphins dumped many of their veteran leaders — Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Van Noy, McCain, Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras — during the offseason to trim salary or create starting spots for younger players. This approach has seemingly backfired because there is a leadership void. Strong leadership helps teams survive tough stretches, and the Dolphins seemingly don’t have enough veterans to lead the way. There’s only so much Jesse Davis, Jason McCourty, Jerome Baker and Elandon Roberts can do and say when they aren’t playing well.

Second-season development lacking

Last year, players in their second season took a massive step forward, becoming reliable contributors. This season, it appears most of the 2020 draftees and rookies have struggled. Jackson (move to left guard), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (inactive for four of five games), tailback Salvon Ahmed (third-teamer), offensive guard Solomon Kindley (benched after two starts) have all apparently regressed, and Jason Strowbridge and Malcolm Perry were cut . And those second-year players who haven’t regressed — Tagovailoa, Raekwon Davis and Hunt — haven’t proven enough.

