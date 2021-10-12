Tyler The Creator, HAIM to lead return of Roskilde Festival in 2022

Would more accurately describe this color as “Creamsicle.” Photo: Leon Bennett/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images. Tyler, the Creator is finally receiving an award for the hold Odd Future Golf Wang had on early 2010s high-schoolers. The rapper and creative accepted the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award last night, at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. Presented by LL Cool J, the 30-year-old climbed onstage wearing an orange fur hat, carrying his Call Me If You Get Lost suitcase, and proceeded to thank his influences for making him influential. “Playboi Carti has a line where he says ‘bought my mama house off this mumblin’ shit’ and I always get teared up when he says that,” Tyler said, off the dome. “This thing that’s a hobby or a pastime or a passion for us, a lot of people in here, that shit kept us out of trouble. And it allowed us to change our family lives and friends’ lives.” Acknowledging how music has created a “community” and “path way” for young people “where we grew up,” he went on to list just a few icons.

