Tyler The Creator, HAIM to lead return of Roskilde Festival in 2022

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoskilde is one of the European festivals which has been away since 2019. Tyler The Creator, Dua Lipa and HAIM are some of the artists who’ll be leading the return of Roskilde Festival in 2022, as organisers look to put two years of Covid-related cancellations behind them. Idles, St. Vincent,...

