Northgate presents Night of One-Acts Oct. 15-16

Newnan Times-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthgate High School’s Backstage Players will present “A Night of One-Acts” Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, at the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts. Showtime is 7 p.m. each night. Productions will include “Charlotte’s Web” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Tickets are $12 each and are available at https://northgatebsp.booktix.com/ .

times-herald.com

